Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 15, 2013
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba went bold in a checkerboard Louis Vuitton sheath, diamond studs, a satin clutch and patent leather Casadei pumps at InStyle's Golden Globes after-party.
WHY WE LOVE IT Our cover girl looked fresh-off-the-pages in a fashion-forward black and white design.
January 15, 2013
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE At the InStyle Golden Globes bash, Kerr showed some skin in a burgundy Zuhair Murad gown. Strappy sandals and a satin clutch from Ferragamo and colorful H.Stern jewels completed the look.
January 15, 2013
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto hit the InStyle red carpet in an embroidered Antonio Berardi dress, sleek Roger Vivier minaudiere and the designer's bright peep-toes.
January 15, 2013
4. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne attended the Sydney I Give It a Year premiere in an oxblood design, pearl Misaki hoop earrings, an elongated Kotur clutch, edgy Adeler cocktail ring and piped Casadei pumps.
January 15, 2013
5. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Beckinsale accented her ruffled Gucci column with a gold Neil Lane collar and embellished clutch at the InStyle Golden Globes party.
