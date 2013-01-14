Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 14, 2013
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lawrence lit up the red carpet in a belted Dior Haute Couture gown, metallic box clutch and Chopard diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT On a night of sizzling dresses, the actress set our hearts ablaze with her striking hue.
-
January 14, 2013
2. Claire DanesWHAT SHE WORE At the Golden Globes, Danes took the plunge in a custom Atelier Versace silk column.
-
January 14, 2013
3. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba walked the Golden Globes red carpet wearing Oscar de la Renta's mermaid gown, a diamond Harry Winston necklace and textural Roger Vivier clutch.
-
January 14, 2013
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard matched her asymmetric Dior dress to the label's satin pumps and added Chopard jewels at the Golden Globes.
-
January 14, 2013
5. Zooey DeschanelWHAT SHE WORE Deschanel added Kwiat pearl jewelry to her strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.
January 14, 20131 of 5
