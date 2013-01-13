Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 13, 2013
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE Kate Beckinsale toasted Alberta Feretti in a jeweled design, sparkling Edie Parker clutch and patent leather Casadei T-straps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Black's not-so-basic when it's as detailed as the actress's stunning ensemble!
-
January 13, 2013
2. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE Munn hit Chateau Marmont in a chic LWD, gold Bulgari accessories and laser-cut heels.
-
January 13, 2013
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams arrived for the Late Show with David Letterman in head-to-toe Oscar de la Renta, including a tweed and chiffon dress and jeweled pumps.
-
January 13, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington hit the after-party for Django Unchained in a white Dolce & Gabbana shift, mirrored clutch and pointy-toe Christian Louboutin stilettos.
-
January 13, 2013
5. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone announced the Oscar nominations in a belted silk Andrew Gn LWD and patent leather pumps.
January 13, 20131 of 5
