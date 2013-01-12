Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 12, 2013
1. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Emmy Rossum feted Dior in the label's yellow minidress, a diamond bracelet, sparkling minaudiere and satin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Few stars shine brighter than the lovely actress in a sunny hue!
-
January 12, 2013
2. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles walked the red carpet for the season premiere of Girls in a printed Just Cavalli suit, colorful clutch and strappy sandals.
-
January 12, 2013
3. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone hit Jay Leno's stage in J. Mendel's cutout LBD and pointy-toe heels.
-
January 12, 2013
4. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE At the Spirit of Australia party, Kerr arrived in an embroidered silk organza Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress and peep-toes to match.
-
January 12, 2013
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain worked all angles of her bright sheath and added rose gold Shamballa studs and suede Rupert Sanderson sandals outside New York's Ed Sullivan Theater.
January 12, 2013
