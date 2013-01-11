Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 11, 2013
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway sparkled on the Critics' Choice Movie Awards red carpet in a beaded Oscar de la Renta column and platinum TIffany & Co. jewels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-glowing star was at her most radiant in a slinky metallic dress.
-
January 11, 2013
2. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum paired Carolina Herrera's celestial gown with Sutra statement earrings at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
-
January 11, 2013
3. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of Django Unchained, Washington wowed in a printed Giles design, metallic clutch and pointy-toe pumps.
-
January 11, 2013
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence vamped it up on the Critics' Choice Movie Awards carpet in a matte jersey Prabal Gurung gown that she styled with 38 carats of Chopard diamonds and a sparkling Roger Vivier clutch.
-
January 11, 2013
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried brightened things up in a blue Marios Schwab dress at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards. Drop earrings and Roger Vivier cage sandals completed the look.
January 11, 2013
WHY WE LOVE IT The always-glowing star was at her most radiant in a slinky metallic dress.
