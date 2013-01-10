Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 10, 2013
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE The singer took the plunge at the People's Choice Awards in an ivory silk Ralph Lauren Collection gown and statement earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT Her career isn't all that's white hot! Taylor Swift brought home the Best Country Artist prize in an ultra-sleek silhouette.
January 10, 2013
2. Sandra BullockWHAT SHE WORE Bullock was honored at the People's Choice Awards in Vera Wang's cornflower blue corset and wool pencil skirt that she paired with a python Narciso Rodriguez clutch and hot pink Jimmy Choo heels.
January 10, 2013
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE At the season premiere of Girls, Williams stunned in an embroidered bustier and patchwork skirt from Altuzarra and black and gold accessories to match.
January 10, 2013
4. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry accepted her People's Choice Award in a floral Valentino design, diamond Sylva & Cie earrings and black Jimmy Choo pumps.
January 10, 2013
5. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts set off her backless Alexander McQueen column with edgy Jennifer Meyer earrings, a studded Jimmy Choo clutch and Cartier bangle at the People's Choice Awards.
