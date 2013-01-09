Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 9, 2013
1. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Emily Blunt vamped it up at the National Board of Review Awards in a stretch wool Emilio Pucci cocktail dress and pointy-toe Stuart Weitzman pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The only thing sexier than the design's sheer cutouts was its sultry soft hue!
January 9, 2013
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington walked the red carpet for the Berlin premiere of Django Unchained in a silk chiffon J. Mendel gown. Gold jewelry, including a wide Jennifer Fisher ring and a leather clutch completed the look.
January 9, 2013
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried arrived at Cipriani in a studded Bottega Veneta design, black diamond Norman Silverman studs and metallic sandals.
January 9, 2013
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the National Board of Review Awards, Chastain worked a black and gold ensemble including an embroidered Alexander McQueen sheath, Aurelie Bidermann lace cuff and cutout Charlotte Olympia heels.
January 9, 2013
5. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz screened The Deep Blue Sea in a printed Bottega Veneta dress that she paired with an olive Smythson clutch and platform Charlotte Olympia pumps.
