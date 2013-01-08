Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 8, 2013
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone heated up the Gangster Squad premiere in a strapless dress and jewels to match from Lanvin and pointy-toe Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT Hot stuff coming through! The actress did monochromatic red right in a mix of tones and textures.
-
January 8, 2013
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington greeted fans at a Berlin press event for Django Unchained in a checkered Louis Vuitton sheath, VC Signature clutch and sky-high stilettos.
-
January 8, 2013
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain screened Mama in a scalloped Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress, diamond Harry Winston necklace and leather Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
-
January 8, 2013
4. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE In South Korea, Fanning arrived at the Shilla Hotel in a lace Nina Ricci LWD, sparkling jewelry, a purple clutch and mirrored Miu Miu loafers.
-
January 8, 2013
5. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz styled her embroidered Prada dress with a sleek clutch and satin Charlotte Olympia pumps at the Critics Circle Awards.
January 8, 20131 of 5
