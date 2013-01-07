Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 7, 2013
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts wowed in a draped Roland Mouret gown, gold jewels and satin Louis Vuitton sandals at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's blue eyes looked all the more stunning paired with a complementary hue!
January 7, 2013
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth kicked off the Golden Globes festivities with Audi in a long-sleeve Emilio Pucci LBD, patent leather clutch and black pumps.
January 7, 2013
3. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Mirren arrived for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in a bright Escada gown, statement jewels and a bronze Tory Burch box clutch.
January 7, 2013
4. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington bared her midriff in a peek-a-boo Prada dress that she styled with the label's clutch, a coiled Jennifer Fisher bracelet and pointy-toe Jimmy Choo heels at the Rome premiere of Django Unchained.
January 7, 2013
5. Helen HuntWHAT SHE WORE At the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, Hunt walked the red carpet in a jersey Michael Kors halter gown that she accessorized with gemstone London Manori earrings, a wide Charles Albert cuff and crystal Swarovski clutch.
January 7, 20131 of 5
