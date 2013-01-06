Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 6, 2013
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain arrived for a performance of The Heiress in a crisp Michael Kors coat. Round sunglasses, skinny jeans, a bright bag and patent leather heels completed the look.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star set off her winter white with a pop-of-color pink tote and lips to match!
January 6, 2013
2. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway bundled up in a plaid Michael Kors blanket coat, cat-eye shades, a crossbody bag and lace-up flats while vacationing in Switzerland.
January 6, 2013
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes hit the street in a colorblock topper, skinny jeans, a leather Dolce & Gabbana bag and suede booties.
January 6, 2013
4. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE In London, Stefani stepped out in a zipper-trimmed topper and black extras to match.
January 6, 2013
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stepped out of her N.Y.C. hotel in a red topper. Layered necklaces, a convertible tote, cuffed denim and suede booties completed the look.
Jessica Chastain
