Look of the Day
January 5, 2013
1. Rachel ZoeWHAT SHE WORE While in St. Barts, Rachel Zoe played in the sand in a printed sarong and oversize shades.
WHY WE LOVE IT A vacation doesn?t mean a break from style for this fashionable star!
January 5, 2013
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo strolled St. Barts in an off-the-shoulder LWD, straw tote, layered necklaces and flat sandals.
January 5, 2013
3. Julianne HoughWHAT SHE WORE Hough prepared to paddleboard in a babydoll top that she styled with a straw hat, tortoiseshell shades and patent leather sandals.
January 5, 2013
4. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele looked laidback in a plunging poncho, black sunnies, stud earrings and gray sandals while in Hawaii.
January 5, 2013
5. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Watts splashed in the waves wearing a gray swimsuit that she paired with a neon wrap, tan fedora and Jennifer Fisher charm necklace.
