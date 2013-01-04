Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
January 4, 2013
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE In Rome, Kerry Washington caught our eye at the premiere of Django Unchained in Peter Pilotto's mixed prints and navy Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here's one star who's not afraid to stand out! The actress took the spotlight in a bold and bright ensemble.
-
January 4, 2013
2. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain greeted fans outside The Heiress in a head-to-toe black ensemble, including Michael Kors's double-breasted coat and leather tote.
-
January 4, 2013
3. Nicole KidmanWHAT SHE WORE Kidman departed Sydney in an ensemble that included printed slacks, a slim blazer and leather kitten heels.
-
January 4, 2013
4. Helen MirrenWHAT SHE WORE Mirren received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame wearing Stuart Weitzman peep-toes, an Escada leather coat and periwinkle dress to match.
-
January 4, 2013
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes exited the theater after a Dead Accounts performance in an orange shift, colorblock coat, leather Dolce & Gabbana bag and piped Gio Diev pumps.
January 4, 20131 of 5
Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE In Rome, Kerry Washington caught our eye at the premiere of Django Unchained in Peter Pilotto's mixed prints and navy Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here's one star who's not afraid to stand out! The actress took the spotlight in a bold and bright ensemble.
WHY WE LOVE IT Here's one star who's not afraid to stand out! The actress took the spotlight in a bold and bright ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM