Look of the Day
January 3, 2013
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain hit the street in a purple Burberry trench that she styled with a leather Alexander McQueen tote, gold Louis Vuitton bracelet, oversized shades and platform heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Killer accessories took the actress?s chic topper to the next level!
January 3, 2013
2. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum lunched in cool separates that she paired with a leopard print scarf and pointy-toe Casadei pumps.
January 3, 2013
3. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE In London, Stefani got around in a plaid jacket, neutral shades, skinny jeans and leather booties.
January 3, 2013
4. FergieWHAT SHE WORE Fergie rang in the new year in Oliver Tolentino's asymmetric gown, statement earrings and jeweled pumps.
January 3, 2013
5. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes arrived for a performance of Dead Accounts in a chunky knit, crisp coat, aubergine Dolce & Gabbana bag and suede Rag & Bone booties.
January 3, 20131 of 5
