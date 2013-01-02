Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 2, 2013
1. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Zoe Saldana rang in 2013 in a green Emilio Pucci tube dress, hoop earrings and metallic pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT You don't need sequins to sparkle on New Year's Eve! The stylish star kicked things off right in a sexy laced design.
January 2, 2013
2. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr shopped Whole Foods in a yellow blazer that she paired with a printed blouse, striped skirt, tortoiseshell shades and pointy-toe pumps.
January 2, 2013
3. Gabrielle UnionWHAT SHE WORE At a Miami New Year’s Eve bash, Union feted in a contoured metallic dress, statement earrings and peep-toe pumps.
January 2, 2013
4. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain exited a performance of The Heiress in a piped trench that she styled with black shades, a leather tote and knee-high boots.
January 2, 2013
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE Paltrow stepped out of her N.Y.C. hotel in a red topper. Layered necklaces, a convertible tote, cuffed denim and suede booties completed the look.
January 2, 2013
