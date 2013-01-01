Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
January 1, 2013
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At a press event for Farewell, My Queen, Diane Kruger mixed prints in a 10 Crosby Derek Lam ensemble and jeweled suede sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The stylish star put her stamp on the year's hottest hue with dynamic separates.
January 1, 2013
2. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Stone feted the Calvin Klein Collection show in a printed green ensemble.
January 1, 2013
3. Rosie Huntington-WhiteleyWHAT SHE WORE Huntington-Whiteley brightened up the Art + Film Gala in a ruffled Gucci column, a square Jennifer Meyer stud and ankle-strap sandals.
January 1, 2013
4. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of The Five-Year Engagement in a beaded Jason Wu cocktail dress. Drop earrings, a sleek Valentino Garavani clutch, Art Deco House of Lavande bangles and bright Alice + Olivia pumps completed the look.
January 1, 2013
5. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry celebrated Carole King in a jeweled YSL column. A diamond Amrapali statement necklace and ankle-strap heels completed the look.
