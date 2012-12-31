Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 31, 2012
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of The Hunger Games, the film's star walked the black carpet in a gold lamé Prabal Gurung design and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a victory! Jennifer Lawrence channeled her inner warrior in a fierce cutout column.
-
December 31, 2012
2. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Michele arrived at the Teen Choice Awards in a floral embellished Atelier Versace dress, matching silver Versace pumps and Stephen Webster jewelry.
-
December 31, 2012
3. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Kruger walked the red carpet at the Cannes premiere of Amour in a rose gold Vivienne Westwood draped gown, matching clutch and diamond drop earrings.
-
December 31, 2012
4. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively celebrated Chanel's Bijoux de Diamant anniversary in a plunging Haute Couture design from the label and sleek Louboutins.
-
December 31, 2012
5. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto wowed in a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren Collection gown and enamel Salvatore Ferragamo minaudiere at the Dubai International Film Festival screening of Life of Pi.
December 31, 20121 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
WHAT SHE WORE At the premiere of The Hunger Games, the film's star walked the black carpet in a gold lamé Prabal Gurung design and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a victory! Jennifer Lawrence channeled her inner warrior in a fierce cutout column.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about a victory! Jennifer Lawrence channeled her inner warrior in a fierce cutout column.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM