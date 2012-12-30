Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 30, 2012
1. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE The Bachelorette actress hit her film's premiere in Stella McCartney's floral brocade short suit and yellow heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says you can't wear shorts at night? Kirsten Dunst showed them how it's done in her printed retro separates.
December 30, 2012
2. Rachel McAdamsWHAT SHE WORE McAdams hit the L.A. premiere of Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in a leg-baring Peter Som ensemble accented with an H.Stern ring and Jimmy Choos.
December 30, 2012
3. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester debuted her chopped locks in a strapless Mary Katrantzou number and black heels.
December 30, 2012
4. Olivia MunnWHAT SHE WORE At the Courage in Journalism Awards, Munn accessorized her modern Peter Pilotto design with diamond studs and patent leather Christian Louboutin T-straps.
December 30, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain attended a press event for Zero Dark Thirty in Preen's floral design and nude Christian Louboutin heels.
