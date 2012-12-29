Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 29, 2012
1. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Miranda Kerr looked chic on the street in a contoured Alexander Wang sheath and black extras including a leather Givenchy tote and knee-high boots.
WHY WE LOVE IT Even when she's off-duty this model looks fresh from the runway!
December 29, 2012
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE While in N.Y.C., Alba got around town in a Ralph Lauren Collection biker jacket, printed Prabal Gurung skirt, black Dolce & Gabbana tote and leather Rupert Sanderson sandals.
December 29, 2012
3. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce shopped Paris in a printed Carven blouse, bright Vionnet trousers and pointy-toe Louboutins.
December 29, 2012
4. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo strolled N.Y.C. in a cuffed button-down and pleated skirt. Black shades, a woven tote, stacked bracelets and ballet flats completed the look.
December 29, 2012
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE In Paris, Beckham pounded the pavement in oversize shades, a short-sleeve button-down, a black Maison Martin Margiela maxiskirt and a structured bag of her own design.
