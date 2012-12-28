Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 28, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift took the stage at the Grammy Nomination Concert in a white Maria Lucia Hohan design and metallic Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer always looks sweet, but particularly so in an ultra-feminine lace LWD.
-
December 28, 2012
2. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, Parker looked lovely in Erdem's pastel lace design.
-
December 28, 2012
3. Halle BerryWHAT SHE WORE Berry lit up the Cloud Atlas red carpet in a silver Dolce & Gabbana minidress, white gold Sutra earrings and suede pumps.
-
December 28, 2012
4. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart greeted fans at the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 in a corseted Zuhair Murad column, Cartier bangle and Iwona Ludyga Design's flag bracelet.
-
December 28, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Zero Dark Thirty, Chastain paired her lace Elie Saab cocktail dress with diamond Harry Winston jewels and gold Charlotte Olympia sandals.
December 28, 20121 of 5
Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift took the stage at the Grammy Nomination Concert in a white Maria Lucia Hohan design and metallic Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer always looks sweet, but particularly so in an ultra-feminine lace LWD.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer always looks sweet, but particularly so in an ultra-feminine lace LWD.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM