Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 27, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo bundled up in a yellow Old Navy coat that she teamed with a chunky sweater, leather leggings, a convertible tote and velvet slippers.
WHY WE LOVE IT A bright topper kept this cool dresser stylish and warm!
-
December 27, 2012
2. Mila KunisWHAT SHE WORE At Christian Dior's runway show, Kunis topped the label's lace dress with a crisp coat and added Kara Ackerman Designs hoop earrings and patent leather peep-toes.
-
December 27, 2012
3. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived at her New York hotel in a sky blue military coat teamed with leather leggings, a quilted clutch and suede pumps.
-
December 27, 2012
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE At a Berlin event for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mara paired her structural Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci jacket with a miniskirt and suede Louis Vuitton heels.
-
December 27, 2012
5. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE Middleton accessorized her periwinkle Missoni coat with suede Rupert Sanderson pumps at Fortnum & Mason's Piccadilly store.
