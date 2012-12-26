Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 26, 2012
1. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Charlize Theron sizzled at CinemaCon in a cutout Dion Lee LBD and ankle-strap Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT With a body like hers, it's no wonder this blond bombshell dared to bare in an edgy design.
2. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth showed some side at the CFDA Awards in Altuzarra's draped and spangled design.
3. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE At the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, Paltrow smoldered in a wool crepe Michael Kors cutout dress. A wide Amrapali cuff, black clutch and pointy-toe Jimmy Choo stilettos completed the ensemble.
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto hosted a Venice Film Festival Jaeger-LeCoultre dinner in a midriff-baring Alexander McQueen gown and the jeweler's round timepiece.
5. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt dropped by the Gotham Independent Film Awards in a skin-baring Calvin Klein Collection dress accented with Jimmy Choo sandals and a Lorraine Schwartz yellow diamond mesh and golden pearl necklace and 20-carat yellow diamond ring.
