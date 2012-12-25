Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 25, 2012
1. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The Duchess stepped out for a dinner hosted by The Thirty Club at Claridges in a cream Roland Mouret column, silver minaudiere and sparkling Jimmy Choo sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about putting your best foot forward! Despite a fabulous gown, we couldn't take our eyes off Catherine Middleton's showstopping heels.
December 25, 2012
2. Rachel WeiszWHAT SHE WORE Weisz walked the red carpet at the N.Y.C. premiere of The Bourne Legacy in a strapless Dior Haute Couture LBD, Bulgari's white gold bracelet and bow-bedecked Louboutins.
December 25, 2012
3. Solange KnowlesWHAT SHE WORE Knowles screened Everything or Nothing in a pink Twenty8Twelve short suit, checkerboard top, Union Jack Charlotte Olympia clutch and printed Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
December 25, 2012
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift hit the BBC Teen Awards in a textured alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet minidress, vintage House of Lavande cocktail ring and satin Charlotte Olympia pumps.
December 25, 2012
5. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In N.Y.C., Paltrow stepped out in cap-toe pumps, a cuffed blazer and cropped jeans.
December 25, 2012
