Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 24, 2012
1. Nicole RichieWHAT SHE WORE Nicole Richie attended NBC's press day in a laser-cut top and black leggings that she styled with stacked bangles, gold rings and platform pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT What better way to wear leather than head-to-toe?
-
December 24, 2012
2. Penelope CruzWHAT SHE WORE At a Twice Born press event, Cruz styled her buckled Versace trench with platform Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
December 24, 2012
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain arrived at Jeffrey in a colorblock Jason Wu design, black statement cuff and platform pumps.
-
December 24, 2012
4. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In Madrid, Paltrow hit a Hugo Boss fragrance launch in the label's cap-sleeve design that she paired with bowed Jimmy Choo pumps.
-
December 24, 2012
5. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE Lively pitched in at The Concert For Sandy Relief in a studded Isabel Marant minidress, jeweled bangle and woven Christian Louboutin booties.
