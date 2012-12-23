Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 23, 2012
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts visited the Late Show with David Letterman in a Calvin Klein Collection wool and pebbled plongee coat and matching Christian Louboutin booties. She accented the look with a ring and earrings from Jamie Wolf and a Joan Hornig cuff.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who needs a dress when you have a topper like this? The actress braved the N.Y.C. chill in a sexy statement coat.
-
December 23, 2012
2. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes hit the studios of the Late Show with David Letterman in a navy peacoat over a sheer black top and red pants. She accessorized with embroidered booties.
-
December 23, 2012
3. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter celebrated her birthday in Vegas in an edgy Herve Leger by Max Azria dress and Rachel Zoe Collection boots.
-
December 23, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks shopped L.A. in a shrunken leather jacket and chiffon top paired with skinny jeans.
-
December 23, 2012
5. Kristin DavisWHAT SHE WORE For the Oxfam gala in Dubai, Davis layered an embellished jacket over a column gown and finished the look with a jeweled necklace and a glittering clutch.
December 23, 2012
