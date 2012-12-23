WHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts visited the Late Show with David Letterman in a Calvin Klein Collection wool and pebbled plongee coat and matching Christian Louboutin booties. She accented the look with a ring and earrings from Jamie Wolf and a Joan Hornig cuff.



WHY WE LOVE IT Who needs a dress when you have a topper like this? The actress braved the N.Y.C. chill in a sexy statement coat.