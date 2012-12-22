Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 22, 2012
1. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna performed on the finale of The Voice in a Swarovski crystal-embroidered jumpsuit, statement jewelry and bronze sandals, all from Lanvin.
WHY WE LOVE IT Never one to shy away from making a statement, the singer stole the spotlight with all-over sparkle and major jewelry.
-
December 22, 2012
2. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo took a Brooklyn stroll in a cozy jacket over leggings and over-the-knee boots.
-
December 22, 2012
3. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto posed behind the velvet rope at the Dubai International Film Festival in a print dress from Sam & Lavi accented with layered Lindsay Vallan necklaces and bright Roger Viver sandals.
-
December 22, 2012
4. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani bundled up in Beverly Hills in a plaid jacket over a turtleneck and red leather leggings. She accented her outfit with leopard print sunglasses and black booties.
-
December 22, 2012
5. Vanessa HudgensWHAT SHE WORE Hudgens hit an N.Y.C. charity event in a lace-accented LBD, print hose and short boots.
December 22, 20121 of 5
