Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 21, 2012
1. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Katie Holmes layered a moss green trench over a magenta Narciso Rodriguez sheath for a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Broadway star made the most of her miles-long legs with nude pumps and an eye-popping dress.
December 21, 2012
2. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann exited the Today Show studios in a curve-flaunting melon sheath and camel topper.
December 21, 2012
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain continued her chic streak, arriving to a performance of The Heiress in a sleek coat, chain-strap bag and studded suede pumps.
December 21, 2012
4. Tina FeyWHAT SHE WORE Fey toasted the finale of 30 Rock in a digital print top, skinny trousers and pointy-toe heels.
December 21, 2012
5. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Bosworth posed at the Audi Aspen Holiday Party in an embroidered Proenza Schouler dress and buckled Christian Louboutin boots.
