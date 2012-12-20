Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 20, 2012
1. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Alexa Chung attended an N.Y.C. Opening Ceremony launch in a one-piece and patent flats.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who knew a romper could work for evening? The style star chose a skin-baring design that played up her ultra-long legs.
December 20, 2012
2. Gwen StefaniWHAT SHE WORE Stefani shopped L.A. in a colorblock blazer and sleek leather pants complemented with wedge boots and oversize sunnies.
December 20, 2012
3. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon took a Beverly Hills stroll in a black cardi over a navy lace Sam & Lavi dress and opaque tights. She accented the look with a studded tote and ankle boots.
December 20, 2012
4. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift dropped by an L.A. grocery store in a striped shirt and skinnies. She finished the look with a top-handle bag and woven oxfords.
December 20, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain arrived for a performance of The Heiress in a tuxedo blazer over skinny J Brand cords accessorized with an Emilio Pucci bag, lace-up wedges and two-tone sunglasses.
December 20, 20121 of 5
