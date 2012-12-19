Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 19, 2012
1. Bella HeathcoteWHAT SHE WORE For an N.Y.C. screening of Not Fade Away, Bella Heathcote posed in head-to-toe Lanvin.
WHY WE LOVE IT Flashes of crimson made the actress's black silk gown extra memorable.
December 19, 2012
2. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne attended an N.Y.C. screening of Not Fade Away in a red boucle jacket layered over simple black separates and snakeskin pumps.
December 19, 2012
3. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann dropped by Good Morning America in an embroidered leopard print dress styled with a tan coat, Nikki Baker quartz earrings and pointy-toe pumps.
December 19, 2012
4. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE Fox visited The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a figure-flaunting cobalt sheath from Roland Mouret.
December 19, 2012
5. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain exited a performance of The Heiress in a coral minidress worn with a classic black coat, flat boots and an Emilio Pucci top-handle bag.
December 19, 20121 of 5
