Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 18, 2012
1. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Chastain attended a N.Y.C. screening of Zero Dark Thirty in an LBD and matching Casadei platform sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress's not-so-basic black dress featured a shape-enhancing tiered peplum.
-
December 18, 2012
2. Hailee SteinfeldWHAT SHE WORE Steinfeld celebrated her 16th birthday in a checked romper from Louis Vuitton's Spring 2013 collection.
-
December 18, 2012
3. Ellie KemperWHAT SHE WORE Kemper posed at VH1 Divas in a pastel brocade gown complemented with a snakeskin clutch and a sparkling cocktail ring.
-
December 18, 2012
4. Maria SharapovaWHAT SHE WORE Maria Sharapova launched her Sugarpova candy line in L.A. pairing a floral Zimmermann print top with a coral Tanya Taylor skirt. She finished the look with Iwona Ludyga earrings and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
December 18, 2012
5. Stacy KeiblerWHAT SHE WORE Keibler hit the VH1 Divas concert in an edgy black wool-and-leather suit from Monique Lhuillier. She accessorized with a matching patent clutch and pointy-toe heels.
Jessica Chastain
