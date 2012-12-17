Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 17, 2012
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE The actress posed at the Dubai Film Festival in a vintage Valentino design and a Roger Vivier clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Freida Pinto's formfitting gown was both simple and spectacular.
December 17, 2012
2. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE The mum-to-be looked stunning at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in a deep green gown from Alexander McQueen.
December 17, 2012
3. Carey MulliganWHAT SHE WORE Mulligan worked a festive Valentino dress and matching studded sandals in Gstaad, Switzerland.
December 17, 2012
4. Rooney MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara made the scene at the Oxfam charity gala in Dubai sporting a sculptural custom silk sheath from Calvin Klein.
December 17, 2012
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington dropped by 106 and Park in a sexy leather A.L.C. dress accented with layered necklaces, including a House of Lavande shark tooth pendant, and pointy-toe pumps.
