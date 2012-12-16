Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 16, 2012
1. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Jessica Alba announced the Golden Globe nominees in a pink Dior peplum dress, diamond H.Stern ring and leather Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Nothing gets us excited for the upcoming award show like pretty dresses!
December 16, 2012
2. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Dunst screened On the Road in a bowed Chloé dress that she paired with Louis Vuitton's diamond earrings and pointy-toe shoes.
December 16, 2012
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr hit a Mango event in head-to-toe white, including torn denim and sleek stilettos.
December 16, 2012
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway dined at a Les Miserables luncheon in a jewel-tone Carven ensemble, scalloped Jamie Wolf studs and black heels.
December 16, 2012
5. Liv TylerWHAT SHE WORE Tyler styled her floral Dolce & Gabbana sheath with velvet booties at the New York premiere of Django Unchained.
