Look of the Day
December 15, 2012
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Amanda Seyfried stopped by the Late Show with David Letterman in a black and gold Michael Kors shift and satin pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The petite star had legs for days in her embroidered mini.
December 15, 2012
2. Megan FoxWHAT SHE WORE Fox smoldered in a burgundy Roland Mouret sheath at the L.A. premiere of This is 40. Jennifer Meyer jewels, a woven Bottega Veneta clutch and spiked Louboutins completed the look.
December 15, 2012
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde styled her leather motorcycle jacket with skinny jeans, an Art Deco House of Lavande ring and spiked Christian Louboutin pumps at Madison Square Garden.
December 15, 2012
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway greeted fans outside New York's Ed Sullivan Theater in a floral dress and platform pumps.
December 15, 2012
5. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE At a screening of Portlandia, Byrne played peek-a-boo in a sheer cocktail dress and added black accessories.
