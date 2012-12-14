Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 14, 2012
1. Kirsten DunstWHAT SHE WORE Kirsten Dunst arrived for the New York premiere of On the Road in a plunging Dior design and the label's satin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT How refined! The actress was the picture of chic in a streamlined coatdress and fishnet stocking.
-
December 14, 2012
2. Rosamund PikeWHAT SHE WORE In Madrid, Pike attended the premiere of Jack Reacher in a gold Emilio Pucci minidress and peep-toes to match.
-
December 14, 2012
3. Lucy LiuWHAT SHE WORE Liu topped her Roland Mouret sheath with a tan Dolce & Gabbana coat and added hoop earrings, leather gloves and thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots at the Muse Awards.
-
December 14, 2012
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway cheered on Hugh Jackman at his Walk of Fame ceremony in a beaded LBD that she paired with sleek Aldo pumps and neutral Karen Walker shades.
-
December 14, 2012
5. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried attended Hugh Jackman's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in a belted Burberry trench, leather Alexander McQueen tote and suede booties.
December 14, 2012
