Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 13, 2012
1. Blake LivelyWHAT SHE WORE The actress pitched in at The Concert For Sandy Relief in a red leather Isabel Marant minidress, jeweled bangle and woven Christian Louboutin booties.
WHY WE LOVE IT If the countless performers didn't convince you to pick up the phone, Blake Lively's legs would!
December 13, 2012
2. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett took the spotlight in a backless Givenchy design, the label's transparent heels and a white clutch at the London premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.
December 13, 2012
3. Katie HolmesWHAT SHE WORE Holmes took in The Concert For Sandy Relief in Tom Ford's velvet sheath and padlock pumps.
December 13, 2012
4. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE At a New York screening of The Impossible, Watts styled her strapless Calvin Klein Collection dress with ivory Monique Péan danglers, a gold bracelet and satin sandals.
December 13, 2012
5. Leslie MannWHAT SHE WORE Mann arrived for the premiere of This is 40 in a sculptural white Vionnet gown, edgy danglers, a sparkling minaudiere and mesh pumps.
December 13, 20121 of 5
Blake Lively
