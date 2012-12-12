Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 12, 2012
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway honored Hugh Jackman at the Museum of the Moving Image in a sequin Nina Ricci cocktail dress, metallic clutch and strappy satin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT After vamping it up on the red carpet, this style chameleon was at her loveliest in blush silk chiffon.
2. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE Wilde walked the red carpet for the Django Unchained premiere in a plunging A.L.C. jumpsuit, layered Iwona Ludyga Design necklaces, an Art Deco House of Lavande ring, lizard clutch and velvet Gio Diev pumps.
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE At the Nobel Peace Prize Concert, Parker took the stage in Erdem's pastel lace design.
4. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried screened Les Miserables with Cle de Peaute Beaute in a black and gold tube dress and platform pumps.
5. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham took in Viva Forever in a crisp blouse and cropped trousers that she topped with a plum coat. A metallic box clutch and pointy-toe pumps completed the look.
