Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 11, 2012
1. Naomi WattsWHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Impossible in a Zac Posen mermaid gown, gold Jennifer Meyer lizard cuff and sapphire J/Hadley drop earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked impossibly pretty draped in a purple floral print.
-
December 11, 2012
2. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried dazzled in yellow Harry Winston diamonds and Alexander McQueen’s embroidered gown, tortoiseshell belt and skull box clutch at the New York premiere of Les Miserables.
-
December 11, 2012
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE At the L.A. premiere of Zero Dark Thirty, Chastain paired her lace Elie Saab cocktail dress with diamond Harry Winston jewels and gold Charlotte Olympia sandals.
-
December 11, 2012
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway smoldered in a caped Tom Ford gown and gladiator sandals at the New York premiere of Les Miserables.
-
December 11, 2012
5. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett dined at the Dubai International Film Festival in a sequin Peter Pilotto peplum top and pencil skirt, diamond studs, an embellished clutch and satin sandals.
December 11, 20121 of 5
Naomi Watts
WHAT SHE WORE Naomi Watts walked the red carpet for the premiere of The Impossible in a Zac Posen mermaid gown, gold Jennifer Meyer lizard cuff and sapphire J/Hadley drop earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked impossibly pretty draped in a purple floral print.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress looked impossibly pretty draped in a purple floral print.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM