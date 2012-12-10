Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 10, 2012
1. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Freida Pinto wowed in a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren Collection gown and enamel Salvatore Ferragamo minaudiere at the Dubai International Film Festival screening of Life of Pi.
WHY WE LOVE IT This golden girl stole the spotlight in her warm metallic dress and accessories to match!
December 10, 2012
2. Jessica AlbaWHAT SHE WORE Alba walked the black carpet for the Video Game Awards in a leather-accented Narciso Rodriguez LBD that she styled with a spiked Christian Louboutin clutch, edgy Jennifer Fisher jewelry and strappy sandals.
December 10, 2012
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett attended the opening gala for the Dubai International Film Festival in a pale blue Rodarte gown and sparkling accessories.
December 10, 2012
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana struck a pose backstage at the Video Game Awards in a peek-a-boo Preen sheath, oversize hoops and patent leather pumps.
December 10, 2012
5. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE At the March of Dimes Celebration of Babies, Banks presented Reese Witherspoon with her award in a tweed Trina Turk design and black peep-toes.
Freida Pinto
