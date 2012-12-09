Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 9, 2012
1. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Emma Stone launched Revlon's Nearly Naked makeup in Daniel Vosovic's colorblock separates, opal Jamie Wolf hoops, a gold Melinda Maria ring and leather Rupert Sanderson pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT How refreshing! The actress was a breath of fresh air in her cool pastels.
2. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks styled her Rachel Zoe Collection LBD with floral Prada platforms at the Power 100: Women in Entertainment Breakfast.
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway paired an embellished bustier top and black pencil skirt from Altuzarra with a silver cocktail ring, sleek roll clutch and satin Casadei pumps at the Les Miserables after-party.
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE At the Beat the Odds Awards, Saldana arrived in a silk shantung Giambattista Valli dress, T-straps to match, spiked earrings and a gray box clutch.
5. Bella HeathcoteWHAT SHE WORE Heathcote honored Bulgari in the label's rose gold jewels, a printed Mary Katrantzou sheath, spiked Patrick Shannon clutch and satin pumps.
