Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2012
1. Kate HudsonWHAT SHE WORE Kate Hudson helped launch Almay’s latest products in striped 3.1 Phillip Lim separates and suede Casadei platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about playing it cool! The actress looked laidback and stylish in her pajama-inspired designs.
-
December 8, 2012
2. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington celebrated Los Angeles Confidential's anniversary in a textured Gucci dress and buckled sandals.
-
December 8, 2012
3. Nora ZehetnerWHAT SHE WORE At The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Zehetner looked chic in a yellow Calvin Klein Collection shift, mirrored box clutch and minimalist sandals.
-
December 8, 2012
4. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones honored Katy Perry at Trevor Live in a slim suit, collared Peter Pilotto blouse, white gold Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, a modern Jimmy Choo clutch and hot pink heels.
-
December 8, 2012
5. Keira KnightleyWHAT SHE WORE Knightley stepped onto the Late Night with Jimmy Fallon stage in Duro Olowu's mixed print design and leather Bottega Veneta Mary Janes.
December 8, 20121 of 5
Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Hudson helped launch Almay’s latest products in striped 3.1 Phillip Lim separates and suede Casadei platforms.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about playing it cool! The actress looked laidback and stylish in her pajama-inspired designs.
WHY WE LOVE IT Talk about playing it cool! The actress looked laidback and stylish in her pajama-inspired designs.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM