Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 7, 2012
1. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE At London's Imperial War Museum, Amanda Seyfried braved the rain for The Sun's Military Awards in a belted Alexander McQueen column and mirrored Rupert Sanderson sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT After yesterday's edgier pick, the Les Miserables actress made a turn for the feminine in a pretty lilac design.
-
December 7, 2012
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart screened On the Road in Jason Wu's leather and lace separates, an Iwona Ludyga Design flag bracelet and suede Barbara Bui lace-ups.
-
December 7, 2012
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams made a statement in a red and black sequin dress from L'Wren Scott and platform pumps at the Women of Worth Awards.
-
December 7, 2012
4. Reese WitherspoonWHAT SHE WORE Witherspoon made her red carpet return in a lace Elie Saab LBD and pointy-toe pumps at the Beat the Odds Awards.
-
December 7, 2012
5. Alexis BledelWHAT SHE WORE Bledel arrived for the Beat the Odds Awards in a contoured cocktail dress, gold jewelry and strappy heels.
December 7, 20121 of 5
Amanda Seyfried
WHAT SHE WORE At London's Imperial War Museum, Amanda Seyfried braved the rain for The Sun's Military Awards in a belted Alexander McQueen column and mirrored Rupert Sanderson sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT After yesterday's edgier pick, the Les Miserables actress made a turn for the feminine in a pretty lilac design.
WHY WE LOVE IT After yesterday's edgier pick, the Les Miserables actress made a turn for the feminine in a pretty lilac design.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM