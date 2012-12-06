Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 6, 2012
1. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Anne Hathaway made an entrance at the London premiere of Les Miserables in a beaded Givenchy halter gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress was 360 degrees of sexy in her white hot couture!
December 6, 2012
2. Gwyneth PaltrowWHAT SHE WORE In Dubai, Paltrow made an appearance at the Boss Nuit store in a shimmering ensemble, chainlink necklace and fuchsia Rupert Sanderson sandals.
December 6, 2012
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift took the stage at the Grammy Nomination Concert in a lace Maria Lucia Hohan LWD and metallic Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
December 6, 2012
4. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE At the London premiere of Les Miserables, Seyfried hit the red carpet in a ruffled Balenciaga design and satin pumps.
December 6, 2012
5. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Washington paired her cutout Carven dress with red accessories including a patent leather Kate Spade New York clutch at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast.
