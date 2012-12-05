Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 5, 2012
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Sarah Jessica Parker amped up her vintage Estevez sheath with a velvet Fendi baguette and colorful Jean-Michel Cazabat pumps at HBO's Metropolitan Museum of Art bash.
-
December 5, 2012
2. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry celebrated Carole King in a green YSL column. A diamond Amrapali statement necklace and ankle-strap heels completed the look.
-
December 5, 2012
3. Jessica ChastainWHAT SHE WORE Chastain attended a press event for Zero Dark Thirty in Preen's floral design and nude Christian Louboutin heels.
-
December 5, 2012
4. Christina RicciWHAT SHE WORE Ricci arrived for a New York screening in a black minidress, a clutch to match and satin heels.
-
December 5, 2012
5. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE Agron hit the Metropolitan Museum of Art in an embellished Bottega Veneta design that she paired with the label's woven clutch and leather Mary Janes.
