December 4, 2012
1. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE Diane Kruger honored Quentin Tarantino at the MoMA Film Benefit in Prabal Gurung's tiered silk chiffon gown and a spotted box clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress added edge to her ultra-romantic ruffles with modern extras!
December 4, 2012
2. Dianna AgronWHAT SHE WORE At the Ripple of Hope Gala, Agron styled her lace Dolce & Gabbana LBD with a floral headband, stud earrings, a satin clutch and baroque pumps.
December 4, 2012
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift arrived for the Ripple of Hope Gala in an embroidered tulle Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress and Jimmy Choo peep-toes to match.
December 4, 2012
4. Carrie UnderwoodWHAT SHE WORE Underwood stepped out for the CMT Artists of the Year Awards in a wool Katharine Kidd jumper, oversize hoops, Vahan Jewelry bracelets, a leather box clutch and cap-toe heels.
December 4, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung walked the red carpet in a drop-waist Kenzo dress, studded clutch and leather platforms at the Museum of Chinese in America's Annual Legacy Awards Dinner.
