Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 3, 2012
1. RihannaWHAT SHE WORE Rihanna launched her fragrance in a sheer design and added a bold choker and pointy-toe pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The edgy dresser looked shockingly sweet in her white lace number.
-
December 3, 2012
2. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE Adams feted the Governors Awards in a beaded Jenny Packham column and deco earrings.
-
December 3, 2012
3. Amanda SeyfriedWHAT SHE WORE Seyfried screened Les Miserables in a pastel Marios Schwab dress and patent leather Rupert Sanderson peep-toes.
-
December 3, 2012
4. Zoe SaldanaWHAT SHE WORE Saldana sweetened up the Trevor Project’s red carpet in a bowed Lanvin cocktail dress that she styled with the label's wood box clutch and sparkling cap-toes, gold Melinda Maria jewelry, Dana Rebecca Designs diamonds.
-
December 3, 2012
5. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE At the after-party for a New York screening of Les Miserables, Hathaway teamed her relaxed column with gold accessories and a moonstone Graziela cocktail ring.
December 3, 20121 of 5
