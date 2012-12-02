Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 2, 2012
1. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the New York premiere of Deadfall, Olivia Wilde styled her sequin embroidered L’Wren Scott separates with a velvet clutch, Iwona Ludyga Design flag bracelet, PearlParadise.com ring, gold House of Lavande bangle and bowed Louboutins.
WHY WE LOVE IT What a woman! The actress looked feminine and chic in her ladylike separates.
December 2, 2012
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung celebrated the launch of the Valentino: Master Of Couture exhibition in the label's pastel dress, leather heels and a black Anya Hindmarch bag.
December 2, 2012
3. Cate BlanchettWHAT SHE WORE Blanchett walked the red carpet for the New Zealand premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey in a colorblock Antonio Berardi ensemble and leather Roger Vivier sandals.
December 2, 2012
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE Cotillard attended a Rust and Bone luncheon in a scalloped Azzedine Alaïa dress and black stilettos.
December 2, 2012
5. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE While out in New York, Kerr showed some leg in an asymmetric skirt that she styled with a quilted biker jacket, green Acne knit, leather Christian Louboutin bag and Tabitha Simmons lace-up booties.
