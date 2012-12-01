Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
December 1, 2012
1. Kerry WashingtonWHAT SHE WORE Kerry Washington styled her black and white Kate Spade New York dress with a crocodile Nancy Gonzalez clutch and bowed Roger Vivier pumps at the Variety Awards Studio.
WHY WE LOVE IT Muted gray accessories let the actress's dots really pop!
December 1, 2012
2. Leighton MeesterWHAT SHE WORE Meester helped launch the Target + Neiman Marcus holiday collection in a sleek sheath, moonstone Paige Novick jewelry and black accessories.
December 1, 2012
3. Miranda KerrWHAT SHE WORE Kerr arrived for the Footwear News Achievement Awards in Helmut Lang's printed separates and button-down top, a black clutch and ankle-strap Tabitha Simmons heels.
December 1, 2012
4. Catherine MiddletonWHAT SHE WORE At London's Natural History Museum, Middleton opened the New Treasures Gallery in a kelly green Mulberry dress and platform pumps.
December 1, 2012
5. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung arrived for the British Fashion Awards in an embroidered Simone Rocha LBD. A top-handle Anya Hindmarch tote and brocade Nicholas Kirkwood booties completed the ensemble.
December 1, 20121 of 5
