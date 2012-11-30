Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 30, 2012
1. Lea MicheleWHAT SHE WORE Lea Michele feted Miss Golden Globe with InStyle in a blush Valentino gown, matching Irene Neuwirth danglers, an embroidered clutch and strappy peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT Swoon! The Glee star looked her absolute prettiest in a romantic pink design.
November 30, 2012
2. Diane KrugerWHAT SHE WORE At InStyle's Miss Golden Globe bash, Kruger bared her midriff in chic Rochas separates that she paired with black and white extras including Chanel booties.
November 30, 2012
3. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara attended the L.A. premiere of Deadfall in a peek-a-boo lace Jason Wu design, gold box clutch and platform Brian Atwood T-Straps.
November 30, 2012
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman flaunted her baby bump in a plunging vest, leather leggings and printed clutch from Barbara Bui and pointy-toe Aldo pumps at InStyle's Miss Golden Globe celebration.
November 30, 2012
5. Rashida JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived at The Variety Studio in a printed skirt, black blouse and studded suede heels.
