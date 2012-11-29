Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
November 29, 2012
1. Kate BosworthWHAT SHE WORE Kate Bosworth feted the Target x Neiman Marcus launch in a satin Emilio Pucci peplum dress and black pumps.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress really gave us something to look forward to by accessorizing her sculpted LWD with Prabal Gurung's sweet bowed clutch for the capsule collection.
November 29, 2012
2. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham dined in her label’s red suit, a metallic box clutch and peep-toe booties at the Valentino: Master Of Couture viewing after-party.
November 29, 2012
3. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Swift swept into Sydney's Aria Awards in a peek-a-boo lace Elie Saab gown and cluster studs.
November 29, 2012
4. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE In Tokyo, Hathaway greeted fans at a Les Miserables press conference in Antonio Berardi's keyhole dress and patent leather heels.
November 29, 2012
5. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Palermo viewed the Valentino: Master of Couture exhibition in an embroidered Alessandra Rich halter gown, diamond earrings, a sparkling necklace, cuffed blazer, aubergine clutch and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
