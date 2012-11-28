Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 28, 2012
1. Selena GomezWHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez took the spotlight at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in a velvet Dolce & Gabbana design and lasercut clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Curves ahead! The singer accentuated her figure in a strategically contoured gown.
-
November 28, 2012
2. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE At New York’s Cipriani, Mara stepped out in a sheer Jason Wu column and gold box clutch.
-
November 28, 2012
3. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE Perry made an entrance at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in a silk georgette gown and cape from Naeem Khan and navy accessories to match.
-
November 28, 2012
4. Salma Hayek PinaultWHAT SHE WORE Hayek Pinault feted the British Fashion Awards in a fringed Stella McCartney LBD, diamond jewels and satin pumps.
-
November 28, 2012
5. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams sparkled in a silver applique Naeem Khan design and diamond Bulgari jewels at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball.
November 28, 20121 of 5
Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE Selena Gomez took the spotlight at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in a velvet Dolce & Gabbana design and lasercut clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Curves ahead! The singer accentuated her figure in a strategically contoured gown.
WHY WE LOVE IT Curves ahead! The singer accentuated her figure in a strategically contoured gown.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM