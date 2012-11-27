Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 27, 2012
1. Amy AdamsWHAT SHE WORE For the Gotham Independent Film Awards, the actress complemented her Giorgio Armani design with Brian Atwood heels and green diamond earrings and a diamond flower ring from Lorraine Schwartz.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its sculptural bodice and peplum, Amy Adams's LBD made the most of the petite star's curves.
-
November 27, 2012
2. Emily BluntWHAT SHE WORE Blunt dropped by the Gotham Independent Film Awards in a skin-baring Calvin Klein Collection dress accented with Jimmy Choo sandals and a Lorraine Schwartz yellow diamond mesh and golden pearl necklace and 20-carat yellow diamond ring.
-
November 27, 2012
3. Allison WilliamsWHAT SHE WORE Williams walked the red carpet at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in a floor-sweeping pastel lace gown by Valentino.
-
November 27, 2012
4. Marion CotillardWHAT SHE WORE For the Gotham Independent Film Awards, Cotillard chose a tuxedo-inspired navy Christian Dior gown with a textured skirt, accessorized with a diamond collar necklace and ring from Chopard.
-
November 27, 2012
5. Rose ByrneWHAT SHE WORE Byrne hit the Cinema Society screening of Killing Them Softly in a leg-baring miniskirt and a sheer floral blouse.
November 27, 20121 of 5
Amy Adams
WHAT SHE WORE For the Gotham Independent Film Awards, the actress complemented her Giorgio Armani design with Brian Atwood heels and green diamond earrings and a diamond flower ring from Lorraine Schwartz.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its sculptural bodice and peplum, Amy Adams's LBD made the most of the petite star's curves.
WHY WE LOVE IT With its sculptural bodice and peplum, Amy Adams's LBD made the most of the petite star's curves.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM